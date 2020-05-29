Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) Receives GBX 58.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 58.58 ($0.77).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNA shares. UBS Group cut shares of Centrica to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Centrica to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 33 ($0.43) in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Centrica to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 86 ($1.13) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of CNA traded down GBX 2.53 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 36.52 ($0.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,666,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,600,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 97.02 ($1.28).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

