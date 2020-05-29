Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,753,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.61. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

