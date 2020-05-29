Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.38. 6,157,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,624,709. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.61.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Independent Research downgraded Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

