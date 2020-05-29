China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $2.19, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $68.79 million for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. China Online Education Group updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

COE opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20. China Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $513.32 million, a P/E ratio of 439.74 and a beta of -0.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of China Online Education Group in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of China Online Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

