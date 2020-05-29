Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CSCO. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.35. 13,564,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,734,946. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.14. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $194.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

