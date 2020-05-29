Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 541.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,840 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Citrix Systems accounts for about 0.1% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $3,105,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,336.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $5.55 on Friday, reaching $146.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.39 and a 200 day moving average of $123.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.33. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $155.10.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 7,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $981,752.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,067,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,190,895.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,991.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,006. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

