Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Coastal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Coastal Financial stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,604. Coastal Financial has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $18.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13.

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million.

In other Coastal Financial news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $64,080.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It generates a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

