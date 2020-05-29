Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coastal Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE CCB traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,604. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13. Coastal Financial has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $18.58.

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million.

In other Coastal Financial news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $64,080.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 30,506 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Coastal Financial by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It generates a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

