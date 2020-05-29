Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 53.8% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 44.6% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 101,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.59.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.23. 1,098,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,677,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $197.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.56. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.79.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.