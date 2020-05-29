Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Gap Up to $16.96

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.63, but opened at $16.96. Coherus Biosciences shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 6,038,776 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHRS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.05.
In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,150 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,428 shares of company stock valued at $187,969 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $3,874,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $5,677,000. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 20,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 54,237 shares during the period.
About Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
