Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Gap Up to $16.96

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.63, but opened at $16.96. Coherus Biosciences shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 6,038,776 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHRS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.05.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 190.82%. The firm had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,150 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,428 shares of company stock valued at $187,969 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $3,874,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $5,677,000. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 20,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 54,237 shares during the period.

About Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

