Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,678 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $39.11. 8,506,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,211,616. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $180.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.