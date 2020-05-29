Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SGO. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.10 ($26.86) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €34.37 ($39.97).

Shares of EPA:SGO traded up €0.23 ($0.27) during trading on Thursday, hitting €29.07 ($33.80). 4,498,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a fifty-two week high of €52.40 ($60.93). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €31.17.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

