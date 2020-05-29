Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Down 7.6%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) shares were down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $13.20, approximately 1,506,721 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,052,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

CGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a market cap of $883.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 2.87.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 700.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Compugen in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Compugen by 688.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compugen in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compugen in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

