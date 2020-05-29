Compugroup Medical SE (ETR:COP) Receives €68.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Compugroup Medical SE (ETR:COP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €68.17 ($79.26).

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Compugroup Medical alerts:

Compugroup Medical stock traded up €1.15 ($1.34) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €73.35 ($85.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. Compugroup Medical has a 12 month low of €46.46 ($54.02) and a 12 month high of €78.50 ($91.28). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €70.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €62.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19.

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Compugroup Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugroup Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.