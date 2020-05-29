Copa (NYSE:CPA) Downgraded by Bradesco Corretora to Neutral

Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

CPA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Santander upgraded shares of Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Copa from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Copa in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.77.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of CPA stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.34. The stock had a trading volume of 35,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Copa has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $116.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $595.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.50 million. Copa had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copa will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Copa by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Copa by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 558.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.