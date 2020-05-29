Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Boosted by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 120.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.3% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.46.

COST stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $306.54. 3,502,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,276. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

