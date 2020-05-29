Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1COV has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Covestro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.35 ($42.27).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of ETR 1COV traded down €1.72 ($2.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €33.29 ($38.71). The company had a trading volume of 3,214,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.48. Covestro has a 52-week low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a 52-week high of €48.18 ($56.02).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.