Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given New $117.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks from $88.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $170.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.20. The stock had a trading volume of 405,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,820. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.06. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%.

In related news, Director Carl T. Berquist acquired 3,000 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,239.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,752.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 209.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

