Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BAP. Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Credicorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credicorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.00.

Shares of BAP stock traded down $6.11 on Thursday, hitting $136.32. The stock had a trading volume of 21,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,005. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.98 and a 200 day moving average of $180.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $118.00 and a 12-month high of $240.88.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $8.4998 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,502,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,079,000 after buying an additional 297,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Credicorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,546,000 after buying an additional 136,945 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,276,000 after purchasing an additional 178,382 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Credicorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,914,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,852,000 after purchasing an additional 35,358 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Credicorp by 33.5% during the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,460,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,482,000 after purchasing an additional 366,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

