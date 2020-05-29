Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Purchased by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CREE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Cree by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,910,500 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $503,520,000 after acquiring an additional 109,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,518,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cree by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,125,515 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $98,093,000 after buying an additional 279,617 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cree by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,106,400 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $74,693,000 after buying an additional 1,317,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Cree by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,711,368 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $78,980,000 after buying an additional 1,174,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

CREE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ CREE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,780. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.08. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.05 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

