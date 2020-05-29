Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Trading Down 7.6%

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX)’s share price traded down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.27, 595,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,295% from the average session volume of 24,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 3.5% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 5.98% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

