CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Increased by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 3.6% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $37,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $955,672,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 744.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674,728 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 468.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in CVS Health by 32.1% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Cfra lifted their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,903,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,684,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.50. The stock has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,534 shares of company stock worth $604,560 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

