Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Shares Down 7.6%

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO)’s share price fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.73, 1,102,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 770,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTSO. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $352.35 million, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 62.65% and a negative return on equity of 165.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Cytosorbents Corp will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 10,000 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 427,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 43.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 62,520 shares during the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.