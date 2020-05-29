Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (OTCMKTS:DMTGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of DMTGF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.18. 22,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

