Darin Anthony Rayburn Buys 6,100 Shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Stock

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Director Darin Anthony Rayburn bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$579,550.40.

Darin Anthony Rayburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, Darin Anthony Rayburn purchased 1,300 shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,135.00.

MR.UN stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.50. 9,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,879. The company has a market cap of $45.89 million and a P/E ratio of -81.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.04. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$2.61 and a one year high of C$8.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

About Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

