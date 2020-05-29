Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s share price was down 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.50 and last traded at $66.82, approximately 6,834,622 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,898,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.00.

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Datadog from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion and a PE ratio of -469.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.73 million. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,409,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,928,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,751,434 shares of company stock valued at $81,651,547 in the last three months. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. IA Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,018,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $62,963,000. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $47,562,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Datadog by 1,496.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,336 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $34,854,000. 29.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

