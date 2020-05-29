DDKoin (DDK) 1-Day Volume Hits $40,499.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, DDKoin has traded up 8% against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for $2.04 or 0.00021631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI Exchange and Simex. DDKoin has a total market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $40,499.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DDKoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.20 or 0.02017585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00179770 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00047270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00042229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.