Decentraland Price Tops $0.0398 on Top Exchanges (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a total market cap of $54.52 million and approximately $15.45 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00042473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.80 or 0.05168055 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00055096 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003281 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010631 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland (MANA) is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,197,545,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,369,800,409 tokens. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.