Denarius (D) Market Capitalization Hits $1.31 Million

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. Denarius has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $909.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Denarius has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001900 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,337,085 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The official website for Denarius is denarius.io

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

