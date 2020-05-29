Deutsche Bank Cuts British Land (LON:BLND) Price Target to GBX 475

British Land (LON:BLND) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 475 ($6.25) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded British Land to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 643 ($8.46) to GBX 385 ($5.06) in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on British Land from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 455 ($5.99) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on British Land from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 385 ($5.06) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British Land currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 503.92 ($6.63).

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of LON BLND traded up GBX 10.10 ($0.13) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 407.30 ($5.36). The company had a trading volume of 10,272,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 377.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 496.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 309.40 ($4.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.89.

British Land (LON:BLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported GBX 32.70 ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 32.30 ($0.42) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that British Land will post 3546.0000187 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Grigg purchased 46 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £324 ($426.20) per share, for a total transaction of £14,904 ($19,605.37). Insiders have acquired a total of 127 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,189 in the last 90 days.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.