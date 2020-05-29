Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)

KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of KNRRY stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,233. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

