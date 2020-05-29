Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Up to $26.07

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.48, but opened at $26.07. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 33,611,100 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $54,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.