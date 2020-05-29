Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stake Trimmed by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises 3.2% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,364,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,270,810,000 after acquiring an additional 712,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,742,000 after acquiring an additional 459,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,919,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $986,293,000 after acquiring an additional 442,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

NYSE:D remained flat at $$83.70 during trading hours on Friday. 2,063,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,518,443. The firm has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average is $80.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

