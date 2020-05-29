Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $415.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $406.00 to $415.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $413.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $372.34.

NYSE:DPZ traded up $16.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $381.87. 639,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,660. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $387.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.55 and a 200 day moving average of $317.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.36.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,125 shares of company stock worth $4,484,087. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $210,646,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,776,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,195,000 after buying an additional 362,049 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2,527.5% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 362,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after buying an additional 348,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $35,104,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

