Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.68

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.68 and last traded at $53.46, with a volume of 25633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.42.
RDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Instinet reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,434,000 after acquiring an additional 291,320 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 120.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 529,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after acquiring an additional 289,002 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,257,000 after purchasing an additional 266,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,708,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,346,000 after buying an additional 230,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 4,752.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 229,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 224,578 shares during the period. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
