Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.68

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.68 and last traded at $53.46, with a volume of 25633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.42.

RDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Instinet reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.28 million. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 19.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,434,000 after acquiring an additional 291,320 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 120.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 529,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after acquiring an additional 289,002 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,257,000 after purchasing an additional 266,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,708,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,346,000 after buying an additional 230,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 4,752.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 229,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 224,578 shares during the period. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

