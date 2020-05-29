Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Warburg Research set a €80.50 ($93.60) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €65.36 ($76.00).

Shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA stock traded up €2.80 ($3.26) during trading on Thursday, hitting €71.30 ($82.91). 72,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €76.75 and its 200 day moving average is €63.10. The stock has a market cap of $589.10 million and a PE ratio of 50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.95. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a 12 month high of €108.50 ($126.16).

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

