Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Trading 5.3% Higher

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.47 and last traded at $86.28, 3,190,790 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 0% from the average session volume of 3,193,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens cut Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,351.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,557,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,252,000 after purchasing an additional 56,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,427,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,266 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,146,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eaton by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,562,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,808,000 after buying an additional 1,087,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

