EDRCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.00 (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. EDRCoin has a market cap of $24,058.63 and $19.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDRCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, EDRCoin has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000058 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Profile

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

