Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches Market Cap of $10.52 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $10.52 million and approximately $140,457.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00472355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012502 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003413 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000372 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,840,976 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

