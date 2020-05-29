El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Shares Bought by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,460 shares during the quarter. El Paso Electric accounts for approximately 3.2% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 2.93% of El Paso Electric worth $81,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of El Paso Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 170,134 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC grew its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in El Paso Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,324,000 after purchasing an additional 77,086 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in El Paso Electric by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.96. 36,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,627. El Paso Electric has a twelve month low of $57.07 and a twelve month high of $69.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.80.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). El Paso Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $158.56 million for the quarter.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

