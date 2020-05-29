Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) Position Trimmed by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,199,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 147,472 shares during the quarter. Elbit Systems comprises approximately 7.3% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $155,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Elbit Systems by 46.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 352.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $10,557,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 36.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESLT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elbit Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

Shares of ESLT stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,324. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.34. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 12-month low of $110.00 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

