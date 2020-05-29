Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 982.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,139 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 767.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,643.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $613,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,947 shares of company stock valued at $24,794,759. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.72.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,330. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $122.10.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

