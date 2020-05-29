Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives $68.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

ENTA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 17,707 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 700,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,017,000 after buying an additional 210,933 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENTA traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.89. 11,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,687. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.64 and a quick ratio of 20.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $101.27.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.16 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 13.46%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

