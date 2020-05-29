Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,964 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up 0.4% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 1,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Shares of ENB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.13. 315,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,106,305. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.