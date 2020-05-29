Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Pi Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.00. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Endeavour Mining traded as high as C$33.18 and last traded at C$33.05, with a volume of 301548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.63.

EDV has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.13.

In related news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total value of C$193,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,734,408.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$327.28 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining Corp will post 1.8099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

