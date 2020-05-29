Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) traded down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, 1,942,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,936,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

ENSV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enservco in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Enservco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

