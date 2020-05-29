Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Gap Down to $33.75

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.66, but opened at $33.75. Essent Group shares last traded at $32.77, with a volume of 428,742 shares traded.

ESNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Get Essent Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.08 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 64.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,554.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,718,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,295,000 after purchasing an additional 969,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,023,000 after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after acquiring an additional 40,136 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,938,000 after purchasing an additional 128,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Essent Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,222,000 after acquiring an additional 421,367 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.