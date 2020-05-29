Essentia Market Capitalization Tops $200,849.29 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Essentia token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, CoinBene and BitForex. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Essentia has a market capitalization of $200,849.29 and approximately $51.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00042473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $486.80 or 0.05168055 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00055096 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003281 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010631 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, CoinBene, Ethfinex, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

