Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Trading 5.5% Higher

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.07 and last traded at $101.15, 786,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 743,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $583.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

