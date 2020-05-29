Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) had its target price hoisted by Maxim Group from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Euroseas in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $6.35 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESEA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.68. 2,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,155. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $6.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter. Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 0.60%.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

